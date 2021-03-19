FRIDAY: Forest therapy, a Tlingit composer’s latest opus, and volunteering for Friends of Seniors

The Japanese call it “forest bathing,” known in this country as “forest therapy.” On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon: Why it’s more than just a walk in the woods. Guest: Linda Kruger, forest therapy guide.

Also, the story behind those new sounds you hear at the top of the hour on KTOO. Guests: Ed Littlefield, jazz artist and composer. Jeana Varney, KTOO Marketing Director.

And why the Friends of Seniors needs, well, a few more friends. Find out how you can help make a difference in an elder’s life. Guests: Jes Kinville, volunteer coordinator. Mary McDowell, volunteer.

Join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride for an hour of conversation, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.