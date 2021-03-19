First talks between Biden administration and Chinese diplomats begin in Anchorage

At Anchorage’s Hotel Captain Cook, business proceeded mostly as usual Thursday afternoon, with a DoorDash delivery driver striding down a hall with a McDonald’s order, and a hotel guest sauntering the other direction in workout clothes.

One giveaway that something was up, though, were the men in dark suits clustered outside a closed ballroom, with reporters standing nearby holding microphones, cameras and notebooks.

“Something official and big was going down,” said the hotel guest, who declined to give his name. “That was my impression.”

That something was one of the biggest news stories in the world this week: top Biden administration officials holding their first in-person talks with senior Chinese diplomats. And the meeting quickly turned frosty as the two global powers sparred over human rights.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began the talks by airing concerns about China’s cyber attacks, crackdowns on ethnic minorities and “economic coercion,” according to a transcript released by his department.

One of China’s top diplomats responded with his own lecture about human rights in America, citing the Black Lives Matter movement.

The talks made headlines around the world, and Alaska had a stake in the outcome, given its location on the Pacific Rim and its economic links to China in industries like fishing, tourism and aviation.