Newscast — Monday, March 15, 2021

In this newscast:
- Both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators joined Democrats in voting to confirm Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary today.
- The first Alaska Native woman to serve as lieutenant governor will lead a key Tribal health organization in the state.
- The Dunleavy administration’s plans to replace six state DMV’s with unnamed private vendors is facing pushback.
- Metlakatla Indian Community is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a fishing rights case against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration.