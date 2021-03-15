KTOO

Newscast — Monday, March 15, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators joined Democrats in voting to confirm Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary today.
  • The first Alaska Native woman to serve as lieutenant governor will lead a key Tribal health organization in the state.
  • The Dunleavy administration’s plans to replace six state DMV’s with unnamed private vendors is facing pushback.
  • Metlakatla Indian Community is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a fishing rights case against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration.