LISTEN: Small temperature changes on flanks of volcanoes could signal eruptions years in advance

University of Alaska Fairbanks volcanologist Társilo Girona has led the development of a way to anticipate volcanic eruptions well in advance. Girona and his colleagues found that small increases in ground temperatures around a volcano can occur years before an eruption.
Read next
Small eruption detected at Mount Veniaminof on the Alaska Peninsula
Satellite and webcam footage revealed small deposits of ash near the summit, but the ash cloud stayed below 10,000 feet.
Satellite internet promises fast, cheaper service to rural Alaska, but technology remains untested
Residents of Western Alaska villages pay several hundreds of dollars a month for data speeds that max out at 10 Mbps.
With $350 monthly internet bills, Y-K Delta residents face high hurdle for connectivity
Some Y-K Delta residents say that the high cost of internet access is not even the main problem. In some cases, there is no internet regardless of how much people are willing to pay.