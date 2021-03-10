Newscast — Wednesday, March 10, 2021

In this newscast:
- House lawmakers will be questioning a Department of Labor director this evening over its handling of COVID-related safety violations at two seafood plants.
- Three and a half weeks may not seem like a big deal in pandemic times but for local businesses that depend on tourism in Juneau, it could make or break the season.
- When a Haines couple lost their 4-month-old kitten within hours of departure, they didn’t expect her to return home on a regional flight ten days later.
- The Biden administration is supporting a controversial road through a remote refuge on the Alaska Peninsula that is home to migrating waterfowl.
- Today’s votes on Merrick Garland and Michael Regan divided Alaska’s senators: Lisa Murkowski voted yes on both, and Dan Sullivan voted no.