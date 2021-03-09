KTOO

Watch: Gov. Dunleavy and state health officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be holding a press conference from Juneau at 5 p.m. He will be joined by Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, and public health director Heidi Hedberg.

The administration will be giving an update on COVID-19 in Alaska.

Alaska has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, and the state’s vaccination allotment is expected to nearly double later this month.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to all Alaskans age 55 and older, essential workers and other groups. But many appointments remain unfilled.

You can stream the governor’s press conference here or on Gov. Dunleavy’s Facebook page.

