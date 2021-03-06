KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral | State Government

Gov. Dunleavy says he’s recovered from COVID-19 and nudges Alaskans on vaccines

by

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference last year. (Photo courtesy of Office of the Governor)

Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy said Friday that he’s feeling better and nearing the end of his isolation after getting sick with COVID-19 — and, he added, he didn’t even lose his sense of smell or taste.

“My voice gets hoarse a little bit if I talk too much for any length of time,” he said in a phone interview. “But other than that, I’m fine.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 500,000 Americans, including 300 in Alaska. But Dunleavy escaped with what he described as a few days with a “pretty good headache,” fever, chills and body aches, though no trouble breathing.

Dunleavy said the experience hasn’t changed much about how he sees the virus or the state’s response to it. But he gave a bit of a nudge to people to get vaccinated if they don’t have allergies, or what he calls a “philosophical problem” with vaccinations.

“If you get the virus, you’re out of commission for 14 days. You don’t want to spread this to others — you don’t want to be part of that,” he said. “If you get the vaccination — after your first shot, you’ve got a pretty good dose of immunity for the most part, if everything works out. And then, you don’t have to end up under house arrest.”

Dunleavy wouldn’t say much about how he caught the virus, other than that it was from someone he knows.

He said he expects to finish his isolation period Saturday.

Read next

Alaska expands vaccine eligibility to age 55-plus, essential workers and others

Alaska is opening COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans age 55 and older, those deemed essential workers and other groups, the state announced Wednesday. 

A nurse fills a needle with the COVID-19 Vaccine in Anchorage, AK on Jan. 7, 2021.

Southcentral Foundation opens COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans 40 and up, teachers and child care workers

Anchorage’s main tribal health care provider is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans age 40 and older, plus K-12 teachers and childcare workers. 

Scientists say Alaska has recorded 10 cases of coronavirus strain first found in California

Alaska scientists have discovered 10 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus that researchers say is more contagious and possibly better at defeating vaccines.