Sealaska Heritage Institute: Opening the box  

You might think of it as a COVID care package, and much more. Last year, Sealaska Heritage Institute sent more than a thousand boxes to students in Southeast Alaska — and recently sent them a second one.
On Juneau Afternoon today, KTOO’s Sheli Delaney will open the latest box to arrive. Find out what’s inside, how it connects students to both their culture and science. Guests: Rebecca Soza, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Eldri Waid Westmoreland, STEAM-ethnomathematics teacher and James White, teacher at Floyd Dryden Middle School.
Also today, some out-of-the box offerings:
- A Coast Guard Auxiliary course on seamanship and boating safety. Guest: Stuart Robards, Coast Guard Auxiliary. Here’s a link to find out more information about this course: http://wow.uscgaux.info/pe_class_flyer.php?unit=NAT&course=26390
- A webinar on wills and estate planning, from the Juneau Public Library. Guest: Kate Enge, Juneau Public Library. See the Facebook event here: bit.ly/3kKeZwW
