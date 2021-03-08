Newscast — Monday, March 8, 2021

In this newscast:
- Today is International Women’s Day. In Petersburg, women speak about what the holiday means to them.
- Forty-six mushers and hundreds of sled dogs took off from Willow yesterday afternoon for the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
- Misdemeanor jury trials will resume in Alaska’s state courts starting April 19.
- Officials from the Alaska Black Caucus say a visitation ban at all of Alaska’s correctional facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic should be loosened.
- Four men who say they were illegally imprisoned for nearly two decades for the murder of a teenager in Alaska will have their lawsuit go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in the case.