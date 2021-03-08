Cookies, robots and economic development: What do they have in common? 

From Girl Scout cookie sales to robotics competitions, to developing the Capital City’s economic potential, it all comes together on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon. Maybe it’s a matter of scale, but there’s a common thread – how business and innovation go hand-in-hand.
Coming up:
- Samoas and Thin Mints. COVID or not: the cookie sales continue. Find out about the Juneau Girl Scouts’ pandemic sales strategy.
- The Juneau Economic Development Council’s upcoming Innovation Summit.
- Why JEDC encourages students to learn all they can about robotics.
