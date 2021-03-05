Newscast — Friday, March 5, 2021

In this newscast:
- A tribal health organization has given the City and Borough of Juneau thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its next vaccination clinic.
- After a nationwide search, Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board of directors is closer to choosing its next Chief Executive Officer.
- Hikers and dog walkers along a Juneau trail last Monday spotted something unusual, an eagle hanging upside down in the trees.
- The Haines Avalanche Center and the Great Bear Foundation recently hosted an informational presentation about winter bear dens in Haines.
- Alaska legislators, their staff and others who work in the Capitol will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations starting today.