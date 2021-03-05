Board of directors selects finalists for Bartlett Regional Hospital CEO

After a nationwide search, Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board of directors is closer to choosing its next chief executive officer.

Of the 52 people who applied for the job, the board narrowed it down to four candidates. One withdrew her application, so there are three left.

Christopher Bjornberg, currently the medical center director at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Walla Walla, Washington.

Rose Lawhorne, currently the chief nursing officer for Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Shawn Morrow, currently the hospital administrator for LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah and former Bartlett Regional Hospital CEO between 2007 and 2012.

The three finalists will visit the hospital on March 19 for testing that involves real-world scenarios to see how they respond, according to a press release from the city.

Human resources director Dallas Hargrave said a schedule of events for a virtual public meeting or in-person meeting with COVID-19 precautions will be released at a later date. Hargrave said the logistics are complicated and plans may change.

The board will conduct final interviews on March 20.

The hospital’s previous CEO Chuck Bill retired last month. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benson is currently the interim CEO.