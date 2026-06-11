89-year-old woman dies in Juneau after crash on North Douglas Highway

An 89-year-old woman died in Juneau on Thursday from injuries suffered during a vehicle crash on North Douglas Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an information release by the Juneau Police Department, there was only one vehicle involved in the crash. A 62-year-old woman was driving and the 89-year-old woman was a passenger. They were driving down the highway when the vehicle left the road, drove into a ditch and hit a tree.



Police have not released the women’s names.

Both people in the vehicle were injured during the crash and were taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital. Capital City Fire/Rescue responded to the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and are seeking information regarding the crash from the public and any possible witnesses.