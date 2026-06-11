KTOO

Juneau | Public Safety

89-year-old woman dies in Juneau after crash on North Douglas Highway

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A vehicle crashed on North Douglas Highway on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The crash resulted in one death.  (Capital City Fire/Rescue)

An 89-year-old woman died in Juneau on Thursday from injuries suffered during a vehicle crash on North Douglas Highway on Wednesday afternoon.  

According to an information release by the Juneau Police Department, there was only one vehicle involved in the crash. A 62-year-old woman was driving and the 89-year-old woman was a passenger. They were driving down the highway when the vehicle left the road, drove into a ditch and hit a tree.

Police have not released the women’s names.

Both people in the vehicle were injured during the crash and were taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital. Capital City Fire/Rescue responded to the crash. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation and are seeking information regarding the crash from the public and any possible witnesses. 

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