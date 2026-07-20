Skateboarder hit by vehicle near Juneau-Douglas Bridge

This is a developing story.

A driver struck a Juneau man on a skateboard near the Juneau-Douglas Bridge late Sunday night, causing life-threatening injuries.

According to the Juneau Police Department, the collision happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday night. The 36-year-old man, who has not been identified, was riding a skateboard over the Juneau-Douglas Bridge toward 10th Street. While crossing the intersection on the Juneau side of the bridge, he was struck by a driver in a Toyota RAV4 traveling on Egan Drive toward downtown. Police say the man crossed the intersection against a red light.

Police say the man suffered “life-threatening injuries” and was brought to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle, who has also not been identified, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

According to the department, an investigation into the incident is still underway, and no charges have been filed against either person involved.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to reach out to the department. Tips can be submitted by calling (907) 586-0600 or anonymously through JuneauCrimeLine.com.