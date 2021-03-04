Did you hear it?: Avalanche control booms over Juneau and Douglas

Residents of downtown Juneau and parts of Douglas Island heard loud booms as at least one helicopter performed avalanche control measures above Thane Road on Thursday morning.

The state Department of Transportation closed the road to all traffic as they tried to set loose the unstable snowpack on the mountainside above the road.

Video posted on social media showed at least one avalanche sliding all the way down to the road with a dust cloud billowing out almost midway across Gastineau Channel.

Alaska DOT performs avalanche control above Thane Road, March 4, 2021 Did you hear it? The Department of Transportation performed avalanche control measures Thursday morning on the mountainside above Thane Road. People living in downtown Juneau and Douglas Island heard loud booms as the snowpack came loose. https://bit.ly/3sQO3i1📹 Alan Corbett Posted by KTOO on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Public webcams on the road showed snow covering Thane Road in places near Snowslide Creek around noon. Heavy equipment was being used to clear the snow from opposite sides of the slide under the avalanche path.