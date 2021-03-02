KTOO

Newscast — Tuesday, March 2, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • For the first time in over a week Petersburg’s active COVID-19 case count dropped Monday.
  • An unfolding outbreak in Cordova, the Prince William Sound fishing town of 2,000, is a cautionary tale about what happens when residents don’t follow mitigation guidelines.
  • A new musical project led by Nicholas Galanin has signed with legendary SubPop records.
  • Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declined to reappoint Loren Jones of Juneau to the board the regulates the state’s legal marijuana industry.
  • Alaska and Canadian officials in British Columbia have announced they have completed and will not continue data collection on three transboundary watersheds.