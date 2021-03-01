Fertile ground: From gardening to First Friday offerings

Soon the snow and the rain will be in the rear view mirror, and it’ll be time to plant.

The Southeast Master Gardener’s Association is ready to help you get started on your gardening journey this season.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Jaqueline Fowler and Pat Hartman about the association’s spring mini-gardening conference.

Also, a preview of this week’s First Friday Offerings.

Christine Kleinhenz is the featured artist this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Anjuli Grantham has an exhibit that showcases Juneau-ites who are addressing climate change, each in their own way.

Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.