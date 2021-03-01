KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Fertile ground: From gardening to First Friday offerings

Soon the snow and the rain will be in the rear view mirror, and it’ll be time to plant.

The Southeast Master Gardeners Association will hold its Spring 2121 Mini Conference on March 19th & 20th (Photo courtesy of the Southeast Master Gardeners Association).

The Southeast Master Gardener’s Association is ready to help you get started on your gardening journey this season.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Jaqueline Fowler and Pat Hartman about the association’s spring mini-gardening conference.

Also, a preview of this week’s First Friday Offerings.

  • Christine Kleinhenz is the featured artist this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Christine Kleinhenz’s paintings will be showcased at the Juneau Artists Gallery during the month of March.
  • Anjuli Grantham has an exhibit that showcases Juneau-ites who are addressing climate change, each in their own way.
Anjuli Grantham produced posters of Juneau-ites who are addressing climate change with solutions that make sense for Juneau. They’re on display this month at Coppa.

