Beyond the COVID Crisis

Every organization in Juneau has had to chart a new course after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those involving young people.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how some groups plan to re-emerge from the COVID crisis.

Some of the highlights:

Two UAS student leaders reflect on how college life has changed. Guests: Kali Spencer and Elizah Dominy.

How Pack 10 of the Juneau Cub Scouts have coped with COVID. Guests: Keith Pahlke and Kelsie Powers.

Also on Juneau Afternoon this Tuesday:

As COVID cases decline, the City and Borough of Juneau’s Parks and Recreation Program gradually allows more public access to its facilities. Guests: Lauren Verrelli and Kollin Monahan.

Plans for the Juneau Nordic Ski Team’s annual ski celebration and fundraiser. Guests: Mo Michels, Finn Morley and Serena Crupi.

KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts this edition of Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.