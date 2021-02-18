Newscast — Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

In this newscast:
- Alaska recorded 40 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the lowest daily case count since September.
- Winter cold snaps aren’t just causing frozen pipes and power outages in the lower 48.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy has quietly appointed an unknown real estate executive to an agency tasked with regulating commercial fishing permits.
- Alaska’s Emergency Disaster Declaration for COVID-19 lapsed on Sunday — but that hardly means the end of the statewide effort to combat the ongoing pandemic.