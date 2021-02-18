Black History Month: Test your knowledge about Black inventors.

George Washington Carver is well known for inventing hundreds of products from the humble peanut — not just peanut butter, but flour, paste, insulation — even shaving cream and skin lotion.

But there are fourteen other inventors the Black Awareness Association of Juneau wants to celebrate as part of Black History month, inventors you probably didn’t know about, who developed lots of products we use every day.

Her guest is Kerry Austin of Queens, New York, who will take a quiz to test her knowledge about Black inventors. You can join in the fun and in the process learn about inventors you probably didn’t know about and find out the origins of the phrase, “The real McCoy.”

