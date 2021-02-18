KTOO

Black History Month: Test your knowledge about Black inventors.

George Washington Carver is well known for inventing hundreds of products from the humble peanut — not just peanut butter, but flour, paste, insulation — even shaving cream and skin lotion.

But there are fourteen other inventors the Black Awareness Association of Juneau wants to celebrate as part of Black History month, inventors you probably didn’t know about, who developed lots of products we use every day.

Christina Michelle, a member of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau and talkshow host. 

Join Christina Michelle for Juneau Afternoon this Thursday.

Her guest is Kerry Austin of Queens, New York, who will take a quiz to test her knowledge about Black inventors. You can join in the fun and in the process learn about inventors you probably didn’t know about and find out the origins of the phrase, “The real McCoy.”

 

Kerry Austin, a guest on Juneau Afternoon, who agreed to take part in a radio quiz to test her knowledge of Black Inventors.

This program will air on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 and is a collaboration of KTOO and the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. It airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. Also, online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

 