Temperatures of 40 below zero might send most of us to our couches, but not Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge biologist Mark Ross. He grabbed his recorder and some water.

He wanted to see if you could hear water freeze immediately on a cold surface in extreme cold. His recorder also caught the sounds of hairy woodpeckers, redpolls and chickadees on a frigid morning at Creamer’s Field in Fairbanks.

Listen here: