Celebrating Elizabeth Peratrovich

February 16th is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, in celebration of an Alaska Native civil rights activist, instrumental in the passage of a landmark anti-discrimination bill in 1945.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we ask the question: What made this Tlingit woman the right person, at the right time, to change the course of history?

Diane Benson wrote and performed a play about that. Now, 20 years later, she reflects on why her example continues to offer inspiration.

Other highlights:

The story behind the Elizabeth Peratrovich Google Doodle. Guest: Natalie Benassi, Migrant Education Coordinator, Haines High School.

The Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, Paulette Moreno, talks about why it’s important to celebrate the milestones in the Alaska Native civil rights movement.

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.