Aniak’s Richie Diehl wins his first Kuskokwim 300 in record time

Richie Diehl of Aniak has won the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel on Feb. 14 at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs.

He completed the route, which is slightly shorter than the usual 300 miles this year, in 36 hours and 8 minutes. This is the fastest recorded time in Kuskokwim 300 history.

Diehl has now won both the Bogus Creek 150 and Kuskokwim 300 in the same year, something that has never been done before. It’s his 13th Kuskokwim 300 and his first victory. Diehl bested a field of 16 mushers and will take home a prize of $25,500.

Final Race Results: