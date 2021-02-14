KTOO

Sports | Western

Aniak’s Richie Diehl wins his first Kuskokwim 300 in record time

by

Richie Diehl of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. Diehl is pictured here with his fiance, Emerie Fairbanks, for his Valentine’s Day finish. February 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Richie Diehl of Aniak has won the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel on Feb. 14 at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs.

He completed the route, which is slightly shorter than the usual 300 miles this year, in 36 hours and 8 minutes. This is the fastest recorded time in Kuskokwim 300 history.

Diehl has now won both the Bogus Creek 150 and Kuskokwim 300 in the same year, something that has never been done before. It’s his 13th Kuskokwim 300 and his first victory. Diehl bested a field of 16 mushers and will take home a prize of $25,500.

Final Race Results:

  1. Richie Diehl of Aniak finished at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs, total elapsed time 36:08
  2. Pete Kaiser of Bethel finished at 7:21 a.m. with 12 dogs, total elapsed time 36:51
  3. Nicolas Petit of Girdwood finished at 7:39 a.m. with 10 dogs, total elapsed time 37:09
  4. Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak finished at 8:15 a.m. with 7 dogs, total elapsed time 37:45
  5. Isaac Underwood of Aniak finished at 8:22 a.m. with 8 dogs, total elapsed time 37:52
  6. Jeff King of Denali Park finished at 9:07 a.m. with 9 dogs, total elapsed time 38:37
  7. Matt Failor of Willow finished at 9:12 with 8 dogs, total elapsed time 38:42

Read next

Alaska mushing icon Aliy Zirkle says the 2021 Iditarod will be her last

Aliy Zirkle has finished either the Iditarod or Yukon Quest every year since 1998. She won the Yukon Quest in 2000. At the Iditarod, she finished second three times in a row.

Fairbanks woman remembered for moving hundreds of dogs from shelter to sleds

Kleckner and other local mushers started the Second Chance League, a nonprofit focused on finding homes for sled dogs turned in at the shelter.

Nicolas Petit’s Iditarod team begins its 2017 race in Fairbanks. (Photo by Ben Matheson/KNOM)

The 2021 Iditarod sled dog race is still on, but will end in Willow

The revised race route is among a list of changes to the event triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, race officials say.