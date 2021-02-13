KTOO

Trump acquitted: Murkowski among 7 Republicans voting to convict

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on July 18, 2017. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting the riot at the Capitol Jan. 6. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was among seven Republicans who voted to convict.

The 57-43 vote was 10 short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict on an impeachment.

After Murkowski announced her “guilty” vote, she stared straight ahead with her jaw set, journalists in the chamber report. The senator seated at Murkowski’s right, Susan Collins, R-Maine, did the same.

The other Republicans who voted to convict:

•Richard Burr, of North Carolina

•Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana.

•Mitt Romney, of Utah

•Ben Sasse, of Nebraska

•Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania

Sen. Dan Sullivan voted “not guilty,” as did the majority of Republicans. He told a reporter this week that Jan. 6 was a “bad day,” but his vote was not a surprise. He had previously voted that the Senate didn’t have the authority to impeach a president once he was no longer in power.

This is a developing story. Please check back.

