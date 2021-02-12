KTOO

Dunleavy’s public safety commissioner says she was forced to resign

Amanda Price, commissioner designee for the Alaska Department of Public Safety gives an overview of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget for the department to the Senate Finance Public Safety Subcommittee, March 4, 2019. She was accompanied by the division director of the Office of Management and Budget, Dan Spencer. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
Another leader in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is leaving her post. 

According to a Friday media release, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price resigned. 

In a Facebook post — first reported by The Alaska Landmine — Price says she was forced to resign.

She says she was told that the administration is “taking public safety in a different direction.” 

Price says she believes she was removed because she advocated for improving 911 dispatch services in rural communities in ways that Dunleavy opposed and because she made a decision to remove a person — a decision she says was “untenable to the Governor.”

Price goes on to say that she is disappointed in the governor and that “Candidate Dunleavy and his philosophies are not how Governor Dunleavy governs.”

Price faced a contentious confirmation vote in 2019 when Dunleavy nominated her for the post; she had been accused of chronic absenteeism at her previous job. 

This is the second abrupt departure from the administration in February. Ten days ago, acting Alaska Attorney General Ed Sniffen resigned as the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica were reporting on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dunleavy has appointed Kelly Howell to act as an interim commissioner until Price can be replaced.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

