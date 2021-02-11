Inter-racial dating in Juneau…

If you’re young, single and a person of color in Juneau –chances are you’ll go out on a date this Valentine’s Day with someone of another race.

That’s the consensus of guests on this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, presented by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Christina Michelle Patterson hosts todays show and asks the question: How well are inter-racial couples accepted in Juneau?

Also as part of the show’s celebration of Black History Month, guests are asked to name an African American person, either in the past or present, they’d like to have a conversation with.

This week’s guests: Blayne Katona, Kelli Patterson and Jay J.

This edition of Juneau Afternoon airs on Thursday, February 10, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. Also online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.