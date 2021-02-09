Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

In this newscast:
- Since mid-January, a dozen staff and patients at a Juneau nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Relief programs are starting to pop-up funded by the bill Congress passed at the end of the year, which included at least $200 million for rent relief for Alaskans.
- The Anchorage Assembly will consider a resolution this week to formally recognize Assembly member Jamie Allard’s statements defending a pair of Nazi-themed license plates as a “breach of public trust.”
- A disaster declaration intended to aid Alaska’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire this weekend unless state lawmakers act to extend it.