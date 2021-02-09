KTOO

Heading into Valentines Day: Coloring books for lovers, a blind book date…

by

Not all coloring books are for kids. A Juneau mother-daughter team has a new addition to their series of adult coloring books, which they say are a “little on the naughty side.”

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli Delaney talks with Erika Stone and her mother, Susan Cole Stone, about their work.

The romance of coloring between the lines. Erika Stones say the books are intimate but tasteful. ( Photo courtesy of Erika Stone.)

Some other highlights:

  • If coloring books aren’t your thing, how about a blind date with a book? Let the Juneau Public Library be your matchmaker. Guest: Kate Engbe, Marketing Director.
  • How skiers at Eaglecrest are enjoying some of the best snow in years. Guest: Charlie Herrington, Marketing Manager.
  • What local shelters are doing to look out for some of Juneau’s most vulnerable on some of the coldest nights of the year. Guests: Maria Lovishchuk, Glory Hall Director and Dave Ringle, St. Vincent de Paul Director.

