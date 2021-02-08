Ice cave safety, bird carvings, yoga adventures and indie rock…

There are only a few weeks out of the year that you can explore the ice caves at the Mendenhall Glacier. A dangerous excursion, even for those who know them well. Just ask, Jayme Johns, an ice expert for the Capital City Fire and Rescue Department.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, what you should know before venturing out.

Some other highlights:

How Matt Robus likes to capture the “feel of a bird” in his carvings, “without getting bogged down in the photo-realistic details.” A preview of his presentation to the Juneau Audubon Society on Thursday, February 11th.

Rainforest Yoga: Workshops to put you in touch with the heart of yoga. Lynne Minton and Dennis Eagan’s show how they incorporate nature into their routines.

Seattle indie rocker Harrison B has often performed in Juneau, popular for the driving beat of his music. He calls his new release, People, an anthem for our times.

Sheli Delaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.