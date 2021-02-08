Focus on fish: Alaska fisheries outlook for 2021

Their fisheries reports are heard on radio stations all over the state, so it’s not surprising that in many fishing families, Laine Welch and Terry Haines are household names.

They’ll join KTOO’s Rhonda McBride on Juneau Afternoon today and take a look at how fishermen are faring in these times of COVID. And that includes some surprising news about just who is buying fish these days.

Also, on Juneau Afternoon: Meet Florence Tong, crowned by the TOPS group as “Alaska’s Queen of Weight Loss.” She explains how she lost 45 pounds and has kept the weight off for more than a year.

And get all the details about KTOO’s annual Seafood Festival fundraiser. A COVID-safe event with the same delicious offerings, only served up as take-out.

That’s on Juneau Afternoon. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.