The legacy of Richard Nelson: Anthropologist, Biolgist and Nature Writer

Richard Nelson was many things to many people — an adventurer, a nature writer and a friendly voice on the radio, who brought magic to the airwaves when he talked about his encounters with wildlife.

Hank Lentfer says he felt lucky to count Nelson as a friend, and especially enjoyed the steady stream of stories Nelson told when they went camping, stories that Lentfer says reveal a remarkable man.

A few years before Nelson died, Lentfer began working on his biography. Nelson even gave it a title, “Raven’s Witness.”

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Lentfer talked about the making of the book and his upcoming presentation for the Mendenhall Glacier’s Fireside Lecture series.

An extra bonus for those watching Lentfer’s Fireside Lecture on Zoom — a chance to hear some of Nelson’s recordings, including this one about a conversation Nelson had with a Native elder after a caribou hunt.

Rhonda McBride hosted Juneau Afternoon on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The program airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.