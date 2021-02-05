Newscast – Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

In this newscast:
- During World War II, Native Unangax̂people were forcibly removed from their home in the Pribilof Islands and interned at an abandoned cannery on an island in Southeast Alaska.
- In pre-pandemic times, preparations for the summer season would already be underway for Alaska tourism businesses. But uncertainty about the 2021 season has left many in a holding pattern, especially those that rely on the cruise ship industry.
- A limited number of criminal jury trials may resume in state courts starting March 17.