Newscast – Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

In this newscast:

  • During World War II, Native Unangapeople were forcibly removed from their home in the Pribilof Islands and interned at an abandoned cannery on an island in Southeast Alaska.
  • In pre-pandemic times, preparations for the summer season would already be underway for Alaska tourism businesses. But uncertainty about the 2021 season has left many in a holding pattern, especially those that rely on the cruise ship industry.
  • A limited number of criminal jury trials may resume in state courts starting March 17.