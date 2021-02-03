KTOO

Public Safety | Sexual Abuse & Domestic Violence | State Government

Alaska public safety group to review fatal and near-fatal domestic violence cases

by

An Alaska State Trooper cruiser parked on Seward Street in downtown Juneau, 2016 07 18. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser parked on Seward Street in downtown Juneau, 2016 07 18. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The Alaska Department of Public Safety is forming a team to review fatal and near-fatal cases of domestic violence.

State public safety officials say they hope to find ways to prevent people from being killed or seriously injured by their partner or others with whom they live.

“There’s got to be more that we can do to intervene and get people help before it results in their death,” said Megan Peters, communications director at the Department of Public Safety.

That includes police contact, but can also include doctors, teachers and others noticing clues that a person is suffering from abuse or domestic violence, Peters said.

“The vast majority of violent crimes are DV-related, and we keep throwing what we can at it. We recognize that there’s always more that can be done,” Peters said. “And by having a thorough review of cases it could give us insight that maybe just hadn’t been thought of yet.”

The review team will be made up of representatives from several different agencies and organizations, including the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Alaska Native Justice Center and University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center, among others.

Public safety officials said their reviews will be confidential, but final reports will be made public.

There is no additional funding for the review team. By signing onto a three-year memorandum of understanding, the member agencies agree to cover the cost of their employees working on the team, Peters said.

Many decisions — like which cases to review, how many to review and the frequency of meetings — are yet to be determined, Peters said.

Read next

Sexual misconduct allegations prompt another Alaska attorney general to resign

Without justice, Nome women seek path forward after sexual assault

The second in a five-part series called “Seeking Protection, Wanting Justice” that explores the community dynamics around sexual assault in Nome — and efforts by law enforcement to heal long-standing mistrust within the Alaska Native community.

In Nome, few are prosecuted in sexual assault crimes against Native women

Some survivors think law enforcement doesn’t prioritize these kinds of crimes, especially when the victims are Alaska Native.