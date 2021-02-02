Crowded calendar for February’s First Friday

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, arts are front and center stage, starting with the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. You’ll hear about some small pieces of art. Only 12 by 12. But the museum has big plans for them in its 17th annual Community Art Exhibit. Find out about the entry requirements and hear about First Friday highlights. Guest: Niko Sanguinetti, Curator of Exhibits and Collections.

For its First Friday event, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council features the genius of Gabrielle Vance, a geologist, an artist and a cartoonist. Also a preview of JAHC’s February events. Guest: Nancy DeCherney, Executive Director.

Some other highlights:

What’s on the Juneau Police Department’s radar screen for this month? With the legislature back in session, there’s more going on in town. Guest: Chief Ed Mercer.

The Juneau Economic Development Council’s hopes that a cell phone app will encourage you to shop local. Guest: Brian Holst, Executive Director

Sheli Delaney is your host for Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021