Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Wildflower Court nursing home has an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and residents.
- A long term recovery group is coordinating the various entities offering relief to Haines residents affected by the storm last month.
- Sitka illustrator Michaela Goade was awarded one of the highest honors in children’s literature this week.
- Longtime safeguards for U.S. bird populations that were stripped away by the Trump administration are among more than 100 business-friendly rules getting a second look under President Biden.
- One of Alaska’s largest fish processing plants remains shut down after more than a third of its workforce tested positive for COVID-19.