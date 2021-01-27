Coast Guard searches for downed Cessna lost during flight from Ketchikan to Port Angeles, Washington

Searchers spent Wednesday morning looking for a missing pilot who reported his Cessna plane was going down over the water near Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. The distress call came on Tuesday, hours after the pilot took off from Ketchikan.

A man piloting a single-engine Cessna radioed for help around 4:40 p.m. local time Tuesday. He reported he was about five miles north of Port Angeles, Washington and could see the boat traffic below.

“Right in the middle — I’m out here by — there’s a boat going by. There’s a tanker getting drug. I’m out in the middle. I’m going down now. I’m going into the water,” the man said.



U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said Wednesday that units were activated to help search both from the air and water.

“We also received help from our Canadian partners up north and as well as a Naval Air Station helicopter from Whidbey Island,” Strohmaier said by phone.

He said Coast Guard vessels from both nations used infrared cameras and radar to search for the lost plane overnight.

Strohmaier said the aerial search resumed early Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard has not released the name of the missing pilot or the Cessna’s tail number. But Strohmaier said authorities are in touch with the man’s family.

“We’re trying to find out you know, what type of navigation equipment was on board, what type of survival equipment might have been on board as well,” the Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Weather on scene on Wednesday morning was reported with 6-8 foot seas and 25 mph winds. Water temperature was around 46 degrees.