Challenges facing Black Men

This Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon is presented by the Juneau Black Awareness Association.

Michael, who asked to be identified only by his first name, will lead a discussion about masculinity and the impact of “microagression,” subtle slurs, insults or symbols, used to marginalize someone. Michael will be joined by two childhood friends, Ernest Monts and Orrin Johnson.

The Juneau Black Awareness Association says it’s excited about this show, because it’s the first time they’ve featured an all-male panel.

This edition of Juneau Afternoon will air on KTOO Juneau 104.3 on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Also, online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.