Vice President Kamala Harris: Breaking barriers and making history

This Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon is presented by the Juneau Black Awareness Association.

Sherry Patterson and Kay Smith talk with three Alaska women of color, who feel a connection with Vice President Kamala Harris and her multi-racial identity. What her historic rise to the vice presidency means to Fay Callam, Dr. Myandi Than and Dr. Cindy Cork.

This edition of Juneau Afternoon will air on KTOO Juneau 104.3 on Thursday, January 21st, 2021. Also, online at KTOO.org and rebroadcast at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.