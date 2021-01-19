Biden-Harris Inauguration:  Reflections on a new administration 

Many Alaskans will wake up early to watch the inauguration of a new president and vice president — to take part in a collective ritual that carries the weight of tradition but also telegraphs a vision for the future.

We’ve asked a number of Alaskans to join us on Juneau Afternoon to share their perspectives on the inauguration — including former Lt. Governor Fran Ulmer and former state representative Beth Kerttula

Rhonda McBride will host this edition of Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 — live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.