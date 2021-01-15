KTOO

Fisheries | Government | Southeast | State Government

State Rep. Dan Ortiz pre-files bills on mariculture, daylight saving time

by

Salty Lady Seafood Company oysters. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

With the Alaska State Legislature reconvening next week, southern Southeast Alaska Rep. Dan Ortiz has pre-filed two bills in the House.

The Ketchikan independent admits he’s much more focused on one of the bills than the other. His pre-filed mariculture bill is top of mind as the legislature comes back into session. The bill would do a few things. Namely it would allow for “shellfish enhancement projects.”

Flip Pryor is with the aquaculture department at the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. He explains that the bill would basically let farmers of shellfish like oysters or crab do what salmon hatcheries already do.

Pryor elaborated on the idea, using the example of king crab: “You take crab, stick them in a hatchery setting, spawn them, raise the little ones out. And then the idea would be go back into the wild and release the little ones. So hopefully, down the line, you can have larger quotas of king crab,” he said.

The mariculture bill would also allow the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute to boost mariculture products like oysters, change around the way permitting fees are calculated for hatcheries and allow existing salmon hatchery nonprofits to apply for mariculture permits.

nearly identical version of the bill sponsored by Rep. Ortiz during the last session, expired after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the legislative session early.

Ortiz — who represents Wrangell, Ketchikan, Metlakatla and the southern half of Prince of Wales Island — has consistently backed mariculture as an area for economic growth in the state.

“I just see it as a step in the process of making mariculture be a real added benefit to the economies of coastal Alaska, and particularly southern Southeast Alaska, and places like the District 36 community,” Ortiz said. “[It’s] a jobs provider, producing food for the world to eat, it’s going to continue to be — somebody needs to fill that gap as Asia’s population grows.”

Asian markets are some of the biggest buyers of shellfish.

Ortiz continued: “It’s an environmentally friendly thing, and renewable, it’s all good. No downside that I can see, and this bill helps that industry move along towards that goal of becoming a real producer.”

The other pre-filed bill, Ortiz says, is somewhat of a placeholder. It would be the first step towards ending Alaska’s twice-yearly time changes by keeping the state on daylight saving time all year.

Congress would also need to pass legislation allowing states to remain on daylight saving time year round.

Ortiz also says he’s not sure how much backing there is for the idea of ending the spring forward, fall back cycle.

“I have to really do some strong constituent assessment as to the level of support for something like this,” Ortiz explained.

The bill is not new — Rep. Ortiz sponsored almost the same exact bill last session. He says a constituent in Wrangell requested it.

It would also need a companion bill in the state Senate, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Read next

Capital City Fire/Rescue career staff assemble for a pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations at the downtown fire station in Juneau on Dec. 17, 2020.

Independent doctors and nurses in Ketchikan say state’s vaccine plan left them out at first

A state health department committee tasked with setting priorities for vaccination, the Alaska Vaccine Advisory Committee, decided the first wave should go to hospital employees regardless of their position.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeals to Alaskans to support neighbors, businesses and charities affected by COVID-19 this holiday season. He made the appeal during a news conference, Dec. 15, 2020. A sign language interpreter is on the lower left. (Screen capture of news conference)

Gov. Dunleavy issues fourth COVID-19 disaster declaration for Alaska

While some lawmakers have expressed concern that the governor has issued multiple declarations without the Legislature meeting, no one has sued to try to block them. 

New Paycheck Protection Program loans coming soon to Alaska businesses

The new relief bill expands eligibility for the loans to include nonprofits, live venues and cultural institutions that have been struggling due to pandemic-forced closures.