Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers in Juneau and local law enforcement are preparing for the possibility of violence after the FBI warned of potential armed protests in each state capitol this coming Sunday.
- Alaska’s largest Alaska Native organization is calling for President Donald Trump to resign.
- Just before Christmas, the Juneau Assembly discussed putting more money into two grant programs intended to pay people who are financially hurting because of the pandemic.
- The Juneau School Board is considering starting all of its meetings with an acknowledgment of local Alaska Native claims to their lands.