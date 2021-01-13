KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers in Juneau and local law enforcement are preparing for the possibility of violence after the FBI warned of potential armed protests in each state capitol this coming Sunday.
  • Alaska’s largest Alaska Native organization is calling for President Donald Trump to resign.
  • Just before Christmas, the Juneau Assembly discussed putting more money into two grant programs intended to pay people who are financially hurting because of the pandemic.
  • The Juneau School Board is considering starting all of its meetings with an acknowledgment of local Alaska Native claims to their lands.