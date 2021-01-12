WATCH: Juneau’s weekly COVID-19 community update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today. You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom. The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

As of today, city officials know of 10 residents with active cases. Case numbers are trending down here and statewide.

The emergency operations center reported yesterday that all 1,100 appointments for its upcoming mass vaccination event have been booked. They were all gone after 25 minutes of the system going live Monday.