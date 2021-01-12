From restoring streams to investing in community services: Making Juneau a better place.

KTOO

Some of the highlights on Juneau afternoon this Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

  • Rob Cadmus and John Hudson from the Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition share an innovative plan to save an urban creek near the Nugget Mall. They will preview their presentation for the Juneau Audubon Society monthly meeting on Thursday, January 14th.
Find out more about efforts to restore Lower Jordan Creek at a meeting on Thursday, January 14th. You can find the link to the Zoom presentation on the Juneau Audubon Society Facebook Page.

 

  • The Juneau Community Foundation is ready to roll out a third round of COVID-19 response funds. Amy Skilbred and Jamie Waste have the details.
Juneau Community Foundation helped to fund Southeast Alaska’s Juneau Cares Meals Program, which puts restaurants to work providing meals to those who need them.
  • How TaiChi can help seniors stay strong. Why Eileen Hosey says her upcoming series of classes will help to prevent falls and perhaps save lives.

