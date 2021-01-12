From restoring streams to investing in community services: Making Juneau a better place.

Some of the highlights on Juneau afternoon this Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Rob Cadmus and John Hudson from the Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition share an innovative plan to save an urban creek near the Nugget Mall. They will preview their presentation for the Juneau Audubon Society monthly meeting on Thursday, January 14th.

The Juneau Community Foundation is ready to roll out a third round of COVID-19 response funds. Amy Skilbred and Jamie Waste have the details.

How TaiChi can help seniors stay strong. Why Eileen Hosey says her upcoming series of classes will help to prevent falls and perhaps save lives.

Join host Rhonda McBride for this Wednesday’s edition of Juneau Afternoon. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.