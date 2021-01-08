Newscast – Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s COVID-19 response team hopes to bypass some of the problems people have had signing up for a vaccine by hosting its own local vaccine clinic next week.
- Washington state’s attorney general and a legal coalition of 40 Tribes, states and community organizations filed a motion to block the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle.
- State Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt lost his legal challenge today in Alaska’s Supreme Court.
- Federal and state entities signed a 50-year right of way permit for the controversial Ambler Road project on Wednesday.
- The first baby of 2021 born at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau came into the world at 7:50 on Tuesday morning.