COVID Creativity: Businesses reinvent themselves; Tekla Waterfield releases a new album

Weathering the COVID crisis: How necessity turned out to be the mother of invention for our guests on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.
Some of the highlights:
- The 2021 tourism season: Liz Perry and Kara Tetley of Juneau Travel look at the challenges and the opportunities ahead.
- A follow-up on how COVID-relief money was used to produce virtual videos to showcase local talent. Taylor Vidic was one of several dozen artists who benefited.
- Juneau singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield and her husband Jeff Fielder debut their new album, Trouble in Time, a COVID Chronicle.
- Rhonda McBride will host Juneau Afternoon on this Friday, January 8, 2021. Live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.