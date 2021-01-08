COVID Creativity: Businesses reinvent themselves; Tekla Waterfield releases a new album

Weathering the COVID crisis: How necessity turned out to be the mother of invention for our guests on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

The 2021 tourism season: Liz Perry and Kara Tetley of Juneau Travel look at the challenges and the opportunities ahead.

A follow-up on how COVID-relief money was used to produce virtual videos to showcase local talent. Taylor Vidic was one of several dozen artists who benefited.

Juneau singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield and her husband Jeff Fielder debut their new album, Trouble in Time, a COVID Chronicle.