COVID Creativity: Businesses reinvent themselves; Tekla Waterfield releases a new album

Weathering the COVID crisis: How necessity turned out to be the mother of invention for our guests on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

  • The 2021 tourism season: Liz Perry and Kara Tetley of Juneau Travel look at the challenges and the opportunities ahead.
  • A follow-up on how COVID-relief money was used to produce virtual videos to showcase local talent. Taylor Vidic was one of several dozen artists who benefited.
  • Juneau singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield and her husband Jeff Fielder debut their new album, Trouble in Time, a COVID Chronicle.
Tekla Waterfield and Jeff Fielder release their new album, Trouble in Time.
  Rhonda McBride will host Juneau Afternoon on this Friday, January 8, 2021.

 