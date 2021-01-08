KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Alaska Native Government & Policy | Federal Government | History

Coalition of Tribes and states seeks to block sale of National Archives building in Seattle

by

The National Archives and Records Administration facility in Seattle is earmarked for closure and to be sold in an effort to cut federal spending. Washington state’s Attorney General filed a motion to seek a preliminary injunction to block the sale. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration)

Washington state’s attorney general and a legal coalition of 40 Tribes, states and community organizations filed a motion Thursday to block the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle.

The facility houses an immense collection of historical documents and records, including records about Alaska and the Indigenous peoples of the area. The museum also contains documents related to the Chinese Exclusion Act and the Japanese internment camps of World War II.

Last January, a five-person panel earmarked the facility and 11 others for liquidation to help cut federal costs.

This is the second time the collection of Alaska archives and records has been moved in recent years. In 2014, these records were located at a National Archives facility in Anchorage, which closed. The current sale would split the collection between Missouri and California.

In a separate suit, Washington State’s Office of the Attorney General argues that the federal government failed to give Tribes and Tribal organizations prior notice of the sale and provided no consultation.

Read next

Sitka Tribe scores one win in herring lawsuit and tries for another

The Sitka Tribe of Alaska in November won another round in its legal fight with the state over the management of the commercial herring fishery. And next week the court will hear new oral arguments and decide whether the state has upheld its constitutional responsibilities in its management of the fishery.

President Peterson condemns insurrection at U.S. Capitol on behalf of Tlingit and Haida citizens

President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson says he’s afraid of what the events are demonstrating to the rest of the world.

Ravenstail side by side

Sealaska Heritage and Nieman Marcus will settle lawsuit over sale of Ravenstail coat

SHI President Rosita Worl said "the widespread interest in this story indicates to us that the public is as concerned as we are about protecting our cultural heritage.”