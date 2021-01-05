Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2021

In this newscast:
- An avalanche on Mt. Juneau Monday morning turned out to be harmless, but it could be a sign of more to come.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s emergency disaster declaration has been expanded to include relief for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
- Getting the new COVID-19 vaccines to rural Alaska is no small logistical feat.
- More than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes, along with Washington and Oregon, are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle.