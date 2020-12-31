KTOO

Alaska Native Arts & Culture | Alaska Native Government & Policy | Crime & Courts | Juneau | Southeast

Sealaska Heritage and Nieman Marcus will settle lawsuit over sale of Ravenstail coat

by

Nieman Marcus sold the product on the left under the name “Ravenstail Knitted Coat.” Sealaska Heritage Institute says that infringed on the copyrighted pattern in “Discovering the Angles of an Electrified Heart,” center, originally by the late weaver Clarissa Rizal, background. (Top photos courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute, background photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

The lawsuit over Nieman Marcus selling a coat that bears a striking resemblance to a copyrighted, Alaska Native Ravenstail pattern is close to a settlement. 

Sealaska Heritage Institute and the heirs of the late weaver Clarissa Rizal sued the luxury retailer in April. In addition to violating the copyright, they said Nieman Marcus violated the Indian Arts and Crafts Act by misrepresenting the coat as an Alaska Native craft. 

In a joint filing in federal court, both sides say they’ve “agreed to the key terms” of a settlement and are just working on details. They think they’ll have it worked out by Jan. 29.

Rosita Worl in 2019. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

SHI President Rosita Worl responded to a request for comment by email. She didn’t share any particulars about the settlement.

“We are grateful for the amount of public attention this lawsuit and issue have received,” she said. “One of our goals was to put a national spotlight on this issue, and the widespread interest in this story indicates to us that the public is as concerned as we are about protecting our cultural heritage.” 

Attorneys representing Nieman Marcus and a luxury brand based in Germany called MyTheresa.com that’s also a defendant could not immediately be reached for comment.

For unrelated reasons, Nieman Marcus declared bankruptcy in May, then worked its way out in September

Read next

Petersburg Assembly takes up discussion about Southeast Alaska's landless Native communities

Legislation introduced by Alaska’s congressional delegation this fall would grant over 23,000 acres each to five new urban Native corporations, in Petersburg, Wrangell, Haines, Tenakee and Ketchikan.

Shangukeidí (Thunderbird) Clan Leader David Katzeek wearing a clan hat at Celebration 2010. (Photo by Brian Wallace/Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute)

Tlingit elder and clan leader King̱eestí David Katzeek has died

Katzeek was the clan leader of the Shangukeidi, the first president of Sealaska Heritage Foundation and an educator who championed Tlingit culture and language.

Construction vehicles sit idle at Sealaska Heritage Institute's arts campus construction site in downtown Juneau on Oct. 5, 2020.

Contaminated soil puts Juneau arts campus construction on hold

There's likely heating fuel or diesel in the soil. It isn't clear yet how the cleanup will affect the cost and timeline of the project.

You rely on us. Can we rely on you? Donate now.