Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

In this newscast:
- U.S. Senate begins the process to override President Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill,
- Sen. Murkowski is the first member of Alaska’s congressional delegation to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,
- State health officials are still working on who will get vaccinated when,
- The limited supply of reagents for COVID-19 testing may bottleneck Juneau’s new system for testing in town,
- The state Department of Corrections says almost every inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center has had the coronavirus,
- Anchorage is relaxing its coronavirus restrictions,
- The federal government finalizes an agreement with a mining company to permanently seal a former uranium mine in the Tongass National Forest, and
- The University of Alaska Anchorage alpine ski team raises enough money to save itself from elimination.