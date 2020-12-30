KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Senate begins the process to override President Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill,
  • Sen. Murkowski is the first member of Alaska’s congressional delegation to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,
  • State health officials are still working on who will get vaccinated when,
  • The limited supply of reagents for COVID-19 testing may bottleneck Juneau’s new system for testing in town,
  • The state Department of Corrections says almost every inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center has had the coronavirus,
  • Anchorage is relaxing its coronavirus restrictions,
  • The federal government finalizes an agreement with a mining company to permanently seal a former uranium mine in the Tongass National Forest, and
  • The University of Alaska Anchorage alpine ski team raises enough money to save itself from elimination.
You rely on us. Can we rely on you? Donate now.