Alaska’s bounty; the heavens above and life in Haines

Join host Rhonda McBride for this Wednesday’s December 9th edition of Juneau Afternoon.
Some of the highlights:
- Expert advice on how to preserve Alaska’s bounty via Zoom.
- Two Juneau astronomy buffs share their excitement over a rare celestial event.
- Writer Heather Lende reflects on life in Haines since the mudslide, why she believes this tragedy has brought out the best in her hometown.
- Perseverance Theatre has some big goals to reach: How you can help.
That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00pm on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.