Alaska’s bounty; the heavens above and life in Haines

Join host Rhonda McBride for this Wednesday’s December 9th edition of Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

  • Expert advice on how to preserve Alaska’s bounty via Zoom.
  • Two Juneau astronomy buffs share their excitement over a rare celestial event.
  • Writer Heather Lende reflects on life in Haines since the mudslide, why she believes this tragedy has brought out the best in her hometown.
  • Perseverance Theatre has some big goals to reach: How you can help.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00pm on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

