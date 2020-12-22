Alaska’s bounty; the heavens above and life in Haines

Join host Rhonda McBride for this Wednesday’s December 9th edition of Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

Expert advice on how to preserve Alaska’s bounty via Zoom.

Two Juneau astronomy buffs share their excitement over a rare celestial event.

Writer Heather Lende reflects on life in Haines since the mudslide, why she believes this tragedy has brought out the best in her hometown.

Perseverance Theatre has some big goals to reach: How you can help.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00pm on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.